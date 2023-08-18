UM appoints College of Health Sciences dean as Flint interim chancellor

Donna Fry, a longtime University of Michigan-Flint faculty member and dean of the College of Health Sciences, will serve as the school's interim chancellor, effective Friday.

UM President Santa Ono on Thursday announced Fry's appointment to lead UM-Flint following the announcement in July that Chancellor Debasish Dutta was leaving the university on Sept. 15 to become senior adviser to the president at the University of Illinois.

Fry was selected following an “extensive and expedited search” and the need to have an interim leader in place at start of the 2023-24 academic year. The fall semester begins Aug. 28.

“I’m convinced that Dean Fry … is the right person to lead us through this period of transition,” Ono said. “As we move forward, we will do everything in our power to ensure the success of Interim Chancellor Fry and assure a bright future for UM-Flint.”

A formal search will launch soon for the next UM-Flint chancellor, Ono said.

"It is an honor and a privilege to step into this interim leadership role at such a critical junction in the life of UM-Flint," Fry said. "I have committed my entire academic career to UM-Flint and to serving our students."

Fry has been a UM-Flint faculty member and administrator since 1987. She has led the College of Health Sciences since 2015. Her work has included strategic envisioning, planning and implementation to restructure the college. That has included adding health-related programs, including an occupational therapy doctorate, a physician assistant master’s degree and the bachelor of science completion program in respiratory therapy.

She also has an appointment as a UM-Flint professor in the physical therapy program, which she previously directed.

In her role as dean of the College of Health Sciences, Fry has also served on the steering committee of the UM-Flint strategic transformation process, a campus-wide effort that began 10 months ago to focus on student and business needs in the region, support the local community and reverse declining enrollment and a struggling financial model at the university.

The effort was among the priorities of Dutta during the past year. It wasn't unclear whether the process would continue under an interim UM-Flint chancellor or until a permanent leader was in place.

But Fry said she will continue to push ahead on the effort and engage the campus community to move the process forward.

“As a Michigander and a longstanding resident of Flint and Genesee County," said Fry of Flint Township, "I am committed to working with the UM-Flint community, President Ono and the regents — and to Flint and regional partners — to build a bright future for our campus and the local community.”

Fry has a bachelor’s degree and certificate in physical therapy, a master’s degree and Ph.D. in kinesiology, all earned from UM. Her scholarly work focuses on enhancing respiratory function in people with multiple sclerosis.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com