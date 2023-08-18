WMU trustee Shani Penn dies at 46

Shani Penn, who worked for both Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr, died this week, officials said. She was 46.

At the time of her death, Penn served on Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees as its vice-chairwoman. She was appointed by the governor to the board in December 2016. Her eight-year term is set to expire next year.

She died unexpectedly Tuesday, WMU President Edward Montgomery said in a statement Wednesday.

"We extend our condolences to her family, friends and all those closest to her," Montgomery said. "On campus, we will miss Vice Chair Penn as a proud Bronco, an engaged colleague, a committed fiduciary leader, an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and most importantly, as a tireless advocate for students. Her passing leaves a profound void."

He also said funeral services for Penn were pending.

"We will be working with the Board of Trustees to honor Vice Chair Penn in the fall and will let the community know the details when they become available," the university president said.

Penn served as Snyder's senior strategy advisor. She also worked for Orr as his chief of staff as he managed the city's historic bankruptcy proceedings.

Dennis Muchmore, who was Snyder's chief of staff, said Penn was "a terrific person."

"She was always willing to throw in and do more than we asked," he told The Detroit News Friday. "I thought she really hit above her average all of the time. She was just a real fine (person.)"

Muchmore said he and Penn had kept in touch in the years after they both left the Snyder administration.

"We continued to be friends and would see each other at community things we both were involved in," he said. "She was just one of those people that you had a lot of hope for and it's a shame to lose her."

According to her WMU biography, Penn called Detroit home and was the president and CEO of JPW Strategies LLC, a consulting firm founded in 2012. During her career, she also worked for Daimler Chrysler Financial Services and Chrysler Financial, it said.

The biography said she graduated from WMU in 2000 with a degree in marketing. She also earned a master's degree in human resources from Central Michigan University.

Penn also served on the board of the Detroit Public Schools Foundation. Her foundation biography said she was also a member of boards for the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan, the Detroit Belle Isle Conservancy and the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program, or DAPCEP.

