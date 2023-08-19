Pilot crash-lands in Brighton, escapes with minor injuries

The Detroit News

The pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday in Brighton but landed in the water and received only minor injuries.

Police received a report of an airplane crash near Advance Street in the city about 20 miles north of Ann Arbor at about 8:20 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Brighton City Police Department.

The plane was found in a small body of water at the end of the street with the pilot, the only occupant, sitting on the top of it, officials said.

Officials said the pilot was traveling from Pontiac to Tennessee when he lost his engine.

The pilot had minor injuries and was taken to U of M Hospital for evaluation. No one on the ground was injured and no property was damaged during the incident, officials said.

The Brighton City Police Department, Michigan State Police, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and firefighters from the Brighton Area Fire Authority responded to the plane crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board also responded to the scene to investigate.