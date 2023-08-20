Crop duster plane crashes after takeoff in The Thumb; pilot uninjured

Michigan State Police officers in Huron County are investigating a small plane crash that occurred just before noon Saturday morning.

Troopers from MSP's Third District were dispatched to the plane crash near Murdoch and Caseville Roads in Bay Port, a community in Michigan's Thumb region.

The plane, a crop duster, was taking off near the intersection and crashed in a soybean field, according to state police. It was at least the third small plane crash in Michigan in a week.

The pilot was checked at the scene by Scheurer Emergency Medical Services and uninjured, according to police.

The pilot is from New York, MSP said. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have both been made aware of the crash and plan to investigate on Monday.

The Winsor Township Fire Department also assisted MSP troopers at the crash scene.

Also on Saturday, the pilot of a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing at about 8:20 a.m. in Brighton.

The plane landed in the water and the pilot received only minor injuries. Officials said the pilot was traveling from Pontiac to Tennessee when he lost his engine.

On Tuesday in Lansing, a small cargo plane crash-landed shortly after taking off, officials said. The plane's pilot was also uninjured.

