Woodruff announces she will not pursue Michigan State's presidency

Michigan State University interim President Teresa Woodruff will not seek the university's presidency on a permanent basis.

Woodruff announced Sunday night that she would not pursue the position, saying: "MSU has a storied history in American higher education, and the next chapter is ready to be written with a new president at the helm."

"As the third interim president of MSU in the last five years, I wish for a period of stability for the university," she said in a statement. "Thus, and to enable that goal, I do not seek the full-time presidency but will support the individual selected for this role as they assume the helm."

MSU's Board of Trustees appointed Woodruff, then the provost, in November as the fifth MSU president to pick up the reins at the East Lansing school following the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Woodruff was hired following an uproar that began in September after the board asked President Samuel Stanley to leave his post early, faculty and students delivered votes of no confidence in the board and Stanley subsequently resigned. Woodruff was endorsed last week by many faculty and student leaders, believed to be the first time that some in the academic community stood behind a prospective interim president.

Woodruff, meanwhile, has been at the center of a controversy during her time as interim president over the departure of former business school dean Sanjay Gupta, a secondary issue in why the university board asked Stanley to depart two years early.

Woodruff is an expert in ovarian biology and reproductive science, and MSU professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology, and the Department of Biomedical Engineering. She was hired two and a half years ago under Stanley. At the time, the president said she had "extraordinary academic credentials," a commitment to diversity and inclusion and voiced an ambitious vision for MSU.

Black MSU professors raised concerns about her handling of underrepresented and marginalized students during her tenure at Northwestern, but MSU trustees approved hiring her.

Woodruff was tasked early in her post with one of the worst moments in Michigan State's history.

On Feb. 13, a 43-year-old Lansing man opened fire on campus at two locations, the student Union and Berkey Hall. Three students died in the shooting: Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods; Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe; and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson. Five students also were critically injured.

Officials said the gunman killed himself as police approached his Lansing home, about four miles from the East Lansing campus.

Since the shooting, the university has focused on hardening the campus with security and safety measures. Woodruff has said the university, which includes about 39,000 students and 560 buildings on its 5,200-acre campus, set aside $8 million for new investments in campus safety initiatives, "which have been developed with extensive campus community input." Crews have also been installing new door locks on all classroom doors.

