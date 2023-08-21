Coast Guard: Freighter's diesel leak spilled about 1,500 gallons into Lake Michigan

The Coast Guard estimates about 1,500 gallons of diesel from a damaged freighter leaked into Lake Michigan earlier this month, officials said Monday.

Coast Guard officials also said authorities have received no reports that the fuel has affected the shoreline or to marine wildlife. There have also been no reports of diesel in the area where the leak occurred.

The investigation into the cause of the spill is ongoing, officials said.

The news comes about 19 days after a 600-foot-long vessel called the Manitowoc reported a hull breach on its starboard diesel tank at about 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 2. The ship was at anchor 1.5 nautical miles offshore, northwest of where the Manistee River enters Lake Michigan, according to officials.

A clean-up effort was finished by Aug. 5.

Before the Manitowoc left the Port of Manistee for Muskegon on Aug. 2, its crew conducted and recorded initial tank soundings, the Coast Guard said. After making temporary repairs, the crew again took soundings. Based on a comparison of the two measurements, about 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel was released into Lake Michigan.

At the time of the leak, the maximum spill potential was 45,174 gallons of diesel, the Coast Guard said.

