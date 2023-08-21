Corewell Health COO named interim East region leader

Corewell Health on Monday announced new leadership for its East region.

The nonprofit health system's chief operating officer, Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, has been appointed the interim president, officials said in a statement.

Elmouchi replaces Ben Schwartz, MD, who is leaving the organization Monday after a year in the role, according to the release.

"This was a mutual decision. I am so proud of everything we have achieved together over the past year," Schwartz said in the release. "I want to thank the Corewell Health East team for the spectacular compassion and kindness they bring to patients every day.”

Corewell Health is looking to fill the region president role permanently.

"Darryl’s extensive experience as a physician and leader, and his deep familiarity with our system and its transformational goals, makes him ideally suited to lead our east team through this period of transition," Tina Freese Decker, the organization's president and CEO, said in the release.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm Ben brought to Corewell Health. He fostered new relationships strengthened our sense of community and pride. As we move forward, we will remain focused on providing high-quality, safe and equitable care."

Corewell Health employs more than 60,000 physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses serving 22 hospitals, more than 300 outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities.

