Metro Detroit could see storms, highs in the 90s this week

Summer temperatures are not over yet for southeast Michigan as the thermometer this week is expected to reach the mid 90s, the National Weather Service Detroit said.

Monday is expected to be "cool and dry," with temperatures climbing to 80 degrees and dropping to 60 overnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring a chance for rain and thunderstorms across the region with the mercury rising into the upper 70s and cooling to around 60 in the evening.

Thursday's humidity could make temperatures feel around 100 as the weather service predicts temperatures in the upper 90s. Overnight lows should be in the upper 60s.

That could flirt with a record high.

The highest recorded temperature on Aug. 24 in Detroit was 95 in 1958, weather service records show.

"Right now... the hottest temperatures we have are 98 degrees (on Thursday)," said Kevin Kacan, a meteorologist for the weather service. Hitting 100 degrees Thursday is "possible, but not likely," he said.

"More so, it's going to be relatively humid, so with the heat index, we are expecting heat indices to exceed 100 degrees."

Kacan added that heat indices will drop Friday. The weather service expects temperatures reaching the low 80s and dropping around 70 at night.

