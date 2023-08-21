Striking graduates begin voting on UM's latest offer

Striking University of Michigan graduate workers began voting Monday on whether to ratify the school's latest offer, following an hours-long discussion among employees about the proposal's pros and cons, a union official said.

The university presented its "last, best and final contract offer" to Graduate Employee's Organization student instructors on Sunday, just over a week before classes are scheduled to start.

Employees were expected to vote throughout the night. Prior to moving forward with the vote, the GEO's Amir Fleischmann said there was a discussion that focused on "the big wins" in the proposal, but Fleischmann said other members brought up their "misgivings" about the proposed terms.

"We heard from different people for and against," Fleischmann said. "People pointed to the big wins in this offer: people starting their Ph.D. at the end of the contract will be paid 80% more than now ... people were also talking about big wins like gender-affirming care, parental leave and top-line demands like a new harassment protection policy that will cover all grad students on campus.

"Part of the misgivings were that not everyone is getting the raise," Fleischmann said. "The folks on the Dearborn campus are getting lower raises, as are the people in the School of Music, Theater and Dance; and Art and Design."

The university's latest offer would give graduate student instructors on the Ann Arbor campus a 20% raise over three years and instructors on UM's Dearborn campus a 10.5% raise. Pay parity for the 53 graduate student instructors on the UM-Dearborn campus has been a key demand of the GEO's bargaining team.

Evelyn Smith, a lead negotiator for the GEO and a Ph.D. candidate in the Ross School of Business, said there were some frustrations with some portions of the offer.

"... And there are some people who, I think, got major gains in this contract," Smith said.

The GEO union represents roughly 2,300 graduate students and staff assistants. They have been on strike since March, the longest work stoppage in the union's 49-year history.

A general membership meeting was held Monday to discuss the proposal.

“The university provided the union with an offer that is historic and wide-ranging in its compensation, benefits and enhancements,” said UM Provost Laurie McCauley in a release Sunday announcing the school's offer. “It is our belief that this proposal is more than sufficient to make a positive vote for a tentative agreement by GEO members a clear-cut decision.”

The parties have been in negotiations since November; the GEO's contract expired in May. In its latest offer, the university agreed to many proposals that it previously claimed were infeasible or even impossible, GEO President Jared Eno said. Both parties agree that the most contentious bargaining topic throughout the entire process has been salary.

Graduate students on the Ann Arbor campus earned an average of around $24,000 in the 2022-23 school year, the union said. The minimum full-time salary for graduate student instructors on the Ann Arbor campus was $24,055 per semester, but only one instructor was actually employed full-time, according to the university. Most work at an employment fraction of 0.5, or half of the full-time equivalent, the union said.

There was no movement on pay parity across campuses in the university's final offer, which many union members find frustrating, Smith said. Under the university's latest proposal, UM-Dearborn graduate instructors would receive a 3.5% raise in the first year while Ann Arbor's would receive an 8% raise.

The university previously has said that a 20% raise for graduate instructors on both campuses is not feasible due to differing financial circumstances on each campus.

The union previously asked the university to eliminate graduate student instructor "employment fractions" below the full tuition waiver cutoff. Employment fractions determine graduate workers' hours and pay expectations and are set by their departments. In the most recent academic year, graduate students employed at 23.7% of the full-time equivalent of roughly 40 hours a week were entitled to full tuition waivers.

The university's latest offer reduces the amount of tuition that graduate student workers appointed at lower employment fractions would have to pay by 3%, Smith said.

The latest offer shows progress on requests for paid childbirth leave, transgender health services and COVID-19 accommodation procedures, Smith said. It also includes side letters in which the university promises to continue its 12-month funding model for Ph.D. students in the Rackham graduate school until at least August of 2026 and similarly expand funding for Dearborn Ph.D. students by the summer of 2025. The plan was implemented this spring and increases the annual stipends for many, but not all GEO members.

UM's fall classes start Aug. 28. The university has estimated that 89.5% of undergraduates are enrolled in a course that is taught or co-taught by a graduate student instructor or graduate student staff assistants.

The university said it planned to replace graduate student instructors if they continue to strike when classes begin.