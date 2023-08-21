University of Michigan to provide custom AI tools to campus community

The University of Michigan is providing custom generative artificial intelligence platforms for its entire community, the first major university to do so, according to UM President Santa Ono.

The services will be available to all active University of Michigan faculty, staff and students on the Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn campuses and Michigan Medicine.

"University of Michigan will be the first major university to offer a custom AI platform for its entire community," Ono posted on X, formerly Twitter, Monday morning. "Just in time for the start of the fall semester, (Information and Technology Services) is releasing a suite of custom GenAI tools unlike anything currently offered in higher education, providing our users with AI tools that firmly emphasize the importance of equity, accessibility, and privacy. Thanks to VP Ravi Pendse and team for their leadership."

The university is offering three levels of AI to users: U-M GPT, U-M Maizey and U-M GPT Toolkit.

All are free to the U-M community until Sept. 30 and will have set quotas. ITS will inform users of costs based on usage of the tool after Sept. 30.

The most accessible level, according to the university, is U-M GPT. This provides access to AI like ChatGPT and other U-M hosted large language models and allows users to do chat-based queries. It will initially be provided for free for everyone at the university. U-M GPT will have a 25 prompts per hour limit.

U-M Maizey can create an experience relative to users based on their own data and can share U-M Maizey environments. It allows users to use hosted language models to query and question their own data sets and can connect to Google, DropBox and Canva. It's available to all students, faculty and staff with a valid shortcode from the school or unit and is free until Sept. 30.

U-M GPT Toolkit gives complete control over AI environments and models through access to API gateway. It is the most advanced option and it gives full control over AI environments. It is good for researchers and faculty with deep technical knowledge, according to the university.

The AI tools within U-M are all housed internally.