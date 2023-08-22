1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Superior Township

A 39-year-old woman was wounded Tuesday in a shooting by her fiancé, who later fatally shot himself, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of High Meadow Drive in Superior Township, about six miles northwest of Willow Run Airport, sheriff's officials reported.

The woman was reportedly shot multiple times by her 40-year-old partner, according to investigators.

"He then turns the gun on himself and dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Derrick Jackson, director of community engagement for the Sheriff's Office, told The Detroit News.

The woman called relatives, who then called 911. She was transported to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately available, Jackson said.

The couple's 1-year-old child was in the home at the time and unharmed, he added.

An investigation is ongoing. Further details were not released Tuesday morning.

