Ann Arbor hotel cited in worker's carbon monoxide death

An Ann Arbor hotel has been cited following a fatal carbon monoxide poisoning of an employee, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced Tuesday.

US 23 Lodge LLC, which operates Victory Inn and Suites, was issued six serious citations and two willful-serious citations from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration totaling $155,600, department officials said in a statement.

"The maximum penalty for each willful penalty is $70,000 under the MIOSHA act, which was applied to these violations to have an appropriate deterrent effect," officials wrote.

On Nov. 28, 2022, the 49-year-old maintenance worker was found slouched against a wall of a third-floor boiler room at the property, according to the release.

An autopsy determined the man’s death resulted from excessive exposure to carbon monoxide, state authorities said.

Victory Inn and Suites was deemed a "severe violator" due to at least one willful citation being issued that is directly related to the employee’s death, according to the investigation.

A MIOSHA inspection showed exhaust on the boiler system was blocked with a metal sheet, which allowed the carbon monoxide gases to build up inside the room, officials reported. The system’s air intake was blocked off with a garbage bag that prevented fresh air flowing into the boiler room.

The employer received six serious citations related to ventilation control, design safety standards for electrical systems, powered grounds-keeping equipment, asbestos and not having a hazard communication program in place.

"...When employers neglect to identify workplace hazards or provide necessary safeguards to protect their employees, we must hold them accountable for making sure their employees are properly trained and equipped to perform their jobs safely," said Bart Pickelman, MIOSHA's director.

The hotel could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Sean Egan, deputy director of labor for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, said the state is committed to "working with all employers to ensure protections for every Michigan worker.”

Egan added: "When the proper health and safety systems are not in place, we must hold employers accountable to ensure future tragedies are avoided. All workers deserve to come home to their families at the end of each day."

Officials said the hotel will be referred to the Michigan Attorney General’s office for possible criminal charges.

"This death was 100% preventable," Pickelman said.

