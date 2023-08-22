Fire crews combat blaze in Jackson County commercial building

Emergency crews in Jackson County are working to extinguish an active fire at a commercial building in Jackson.

The fire erupted in a building north of the Armory Arts complex, near Cooper and North streets, just north of Downtown Jackson, the city said Tuesday afternoon in a social media post.

"There is a large structure fire that's bringing possible breathing and health hazards to the area," Jackson city officials said on Facebook. "Public safety advises closing windows and turning off air conditioning if you are near the smoke plume. Wind is currently taking the smoke northwest of the fire."

Images posted on social media show massive, dark smoke plumes obscuring the property and painting the skyline black as the sounds of crews' water hoses and crackling flames can be heard.

It was unclear what ignited the blaze.

Fire crews are currently combatting the blaze and it could take several hours to get the situation under control, officials said.

