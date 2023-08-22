MSU trustee 'update' meetings violate spirit of open meetings law, expert says

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees meets regularly on a remote platform that an expert said violates the spirit of the Michigan Open Meetings Act, which requires public bodies to make their gatherings publicly accessible so the community can know how elected leaders are deliberating.

The MSU meetings, which are not publicly announced, emerged when Trustee Dennis Denno this week said Interim President Teresa Woodruff told the board that she would not seek the post of the permanent president. He said she told board members of her decision on Friday during a Zoom call.

When asked about the call, Denno said the meeting occurs every other Friday for "updates for the Board of Trustees" and the president usually is on the call, along with the eight elected trustees, the board's chief of staff and any university vice presidents, depending on the issues.

The call is led by board Chair Rema Vassar.

"It's more updates and what's going on and what we should meet about going forward," Denno said.

The Open Meetings Act requires meetings of public bodies to be announced and held in public. It defines a "meeting" as a quorum of members to discuss or take action on policy or business and is aimed at allowing the public to know what is going on in government to promote transparency and accountability.

Vassar called the meetings "informational, catch-up meetings" and "keep-up-to-speed meetings."

"We don't take any votes; none of that stuff happens," she said Tuesday.

MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant echoed Denno's portrayal of the meeting and said it was for updates.

"In an effort to keep board members updated on a variety of topics, there are often meetings happening outside of the traditional board committee and work-group sessions," Guerrant said Tuesday. "These are just information sharing meetings and are conducted virtually. No voting occurs."

In a 1999 ruling, the Michigan Supreme Court decided the state Legislature does not have the power to regulate university board meetings covering university presidential searches and selection committees, especially for the elected board members at the University of Michigan, MSU and Wayne State University under the state constitution. In the ruling, the court's majority said the university has a "constitutional power to supervise the institution."

The court determined that Michigan's Constitution only opened university board meetings to the public during "formal sessions," which "signifies that the governing boards retain their power to decide whether to hold 'informal' sessions in public."

But elected officials at MSU and the University of Michigan have a history of violating the spirit of the Open Meetings Act, said Lisa McGraw, public affairs manager for the Michigan Press Association.

Asked whether the regular Zoom meetings MSU trustees hold violates the spirit of the law, she said, "Absolutely."

"When you are elected and representing the people," McGraw said, "you need to be transparent for the citizens, which is the intention of the Open Meetings Act."

