Woodruff: MSU's 'best interests' guided decision not to seek presidency

East Lansing — Michigan State University Interim President Teresa Woodruff said Tuesday that she came to the decision to not seek the post of the permanent presidency after discussing it with her husband and family.

"It was important to make a decision that was in the best interests of the institution," Woodruff said. "That's the way I have always tried to make decisions, to be thoughtful about what MSU needs, what does MSU need at this time, what can I do to enable MSU's goals and that's really what went into the (decision)."

Woodruff made the statement to the press during move-in day but declined to answer further questions because "today is really about the students and coming to campus," she said.

When asked what she meant by not pursuing the permanent presidency to serve the best interests of the university, she did not respond.

"I think we are just going to keep running the university," she said.

MSU hired Woodruff in 2020 as its provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. She has been serving as MSU's interim president since November after the resignation of former President Samuel Stanley. She has had broad support of the faculty, students and some Board of Trustees but was caught in a controversy involving the former business school dean.

MSU has been searching for a new leader since spring. She announced Sunday that she would not apply for the permanent position.

When the next president is hired, it will be the sixth MSU president who has served either permanently or on an interim basis since 2019 and the height of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Experts said that MSU has a reputation for going through presidents quickly — possibly more than any other institution in the country — and the question is whether that something systemic at MSU, or if it reflects issues with the board.

