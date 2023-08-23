Ann Arbor residents express support, opposition for school superintendent

The Ann Arbor Board of Education met Wednesday amid an uproar in the district over the proposed removal of Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift.

During Wednesday's meeting, the board heard from a long line of residents and activists who supported and opposed Swift. Normally, the board allows 45 minutes for public comments, but 64 people had signed up to speak. Each was given a minute to discuss their concerns.

The board was set to vote on whether to retain Swift following the comments.

The board held a special meeting on Aug. 7 and approved two motions related to Swift's removal. The first motion gave Swift notice of her pre-termination without cause; the second motion was for the district's attorney to enter into negotiations with the superintendent on a separation agreement. Both passed 4-3.

Why the board wants Swift removed has been unclear, and board members have largely declined to comment on the board's plans, citing ongoing negotiations. But board president Rima Mohammed made a statement on social media that the board is limited in making statements about its decisions related to Swift "due to ongoing ligation."

"Given longstanding concerns that have compounded over time, the board decided to contemplate termination and enter formal negotiation on a separation agreement with Dr. Swift," Mohammed said in her post.

During the meeting, one of the recurring issues brought up by those commenting who wanted Swift ousted was a December 2021 incident in which an autistic student was assaulted on a school bus. According to a lawsuit filed in July, school officials did not review footage of the incident for weeks.

"Please ensure that a thorough investigation is done into the coverup of the assault of the child on a school bus, and please do what needs to be done," resident James Fields said. "We can't trust APS with our children if they can't accomplish the simple task of acknowledging when one of them has been hurt."

Five members of the Ann Arbor branch of the NAACP expressed support for Swift, including Norma McCuiston, who said she didn't like how the board had handled the controversy.

"I think it's obvious that the Ann Arbor branch of the NAACP wants to ensure that Superintendent Swift is held in high esteem," she said. "As parents, there have been incidents that have caused me and my husband concern and sometimes anger. However, I don’t recall ever seeing the superintendent being asked to resign for no cause ... before the community has at least had the opportunity to hear the rationale."

But Trische Duckworth of the nonprofit Survivors Speak, a group of crime victims, said Swift has brought "racial harm."

"There's no need to fight back and forth," Duckworth said. "We are asking you to resign. There’s no harm in realizing that one has a blind spot to the overall needs of the black community or the community at large. It doesn’t make you a bad person. But now it’s time to move on and let someone else take it further. A great leader understands when it’s time to say goodbye."

Last week, six unions representing 2,000 Ann Arbor Public Schools employees issued a letter demanding the board rescind its plans to remove Swift. In the letter, union officials said they are "extremely distressed" with the actions taken by the school board in the Aug. 7 special meeting.

"The abrupt change and potential departure of the superintendent raises questions about the continuity of ongoing initiatives, curriculum planning and student support services, leaving principals to grapple with these challenges while striving to maintain a sense of stability within their schools," the letter said.

The letter said the board's decision has left principals and administrators "navigating uncharted waters without a clear understanding of the direction" the district is headed, has given teachers and staff "apprehension about their job security and the overall direction of the district," disrupts stability for students and "sends a disconcerting message about the school district's commitment to their well-being and education."

Staff Writer Jennifer Chambers contributed to this story.