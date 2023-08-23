Fermi 2 nuclear power plant closed since Sunday, DTE Energy says

The Fermi 2 nuclear power plant in Monroe County remained shut down Wednesday after DTE Energy halted its operation over the weekend.

DTE Energy officials said the plant was shut down Sunday afternoon to make repairs to plant equipment.

They also said the plant "is in a safe, stable condition."

"As always, our top priority remains the health and safety of the public," DTE Energy said. "There is no impact to the health and safety of the public."

The shutdown comes weeks after the plant's capacity was reduced to enable crews to repair part of its condenser system.

The current reduction in power is necessary to allow workers to access the area where the equipment is located, company officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Furthermore, they said they have notified the Nuclear Regulatory Commission about the shutdown. "Our operators followed the proper procedures and the plant performed as expected during the shutdown," the statement said.

DTE said the plant will be restarted once repairs are complete.

The Fermi 2 plant generates 20% of DTE's energy and about 30% of the state's total nuclear generation capacity. Since 1988, Fermi 2 Power Plant has produced more than 200 billion kilowatt hours of electricity for DTE Energy customers. The plant can produce electricity providing carbon-free, base-load electricity, generating zero carbon emissions.