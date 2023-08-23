Grosse Pointe superintendent announces retirement from embattled district

Grosse Pointe Woods ― The Grosse Pointe Public School System's superintendent announced his retirement from the district Wednesday, following months of fighting between a deeply divided school board and administrators over details of the district's budget and other priorities.

Jon Dean's retirement, which was announced after a closed session of the board.

Dean became superintendent in May 2021, and has been with Grosse Pointe schools since 2012, working as deputy superintendent for educational services for nine years.

The board of education met from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday from in a closed session, emerging after 6 p.m. to issue a statement on Dean's behalf.

Also departing the district along with Dean is Rebecca Fannon, its spokesperson, and deputy superintendent Amanda Matheson, who is taking a post in northern Michigan.

All three departures come on the heels of months of division between the board and administration over details of the school budget and other district priorities.

Public meetings have gone nine hours and have included pickets and protests from teachers. Dean is a former high school math teacher who served as an elementary principal in several districts and served as an assistant superintendent for human resources in a Metro Detroit school district.

Dean, who has a doctorate from Wayne State University and a degree from Saginaw Valley State University, earned $289,603 a year as superintendent. He has two children, one who is a recent graduate of Grosse Pointe North and one who is a student at North.

Fannon has worked for the district for 18 years and earned $83,467 a year. Her resignation is effective Sept. 8.

A small group of parents, taxpayers and the media gathered at Barnes Elementary School for the meeting, including Kelly Larson, a member of Alliance for GP Public Schools, a grassroots group of concerns parents.

"We kind of saw this coming once the election happened and so wanted to see what we could do about it," Larson said. "Traditionally, folks don't worry about the school board. We never had to before."

In January, the board rejected plans for a youth health clinic at Grosse Pointe North High School, despite angry objections from some in the community.

"This is not OK, the chaos they are causing ... I printed out our administration page for this school system and half of these folks are either leaving or gone," Larson said. "Not only is it upsetting, but it's unacceptable."

Asked what she felt she could do by being at the meeting, Larson said ask for change.

"We need to be more inclusive and put the kids first," she said.

The district's $103 million annual budget for the next school year includes the elimination of 15 teaching positions, an end to Spanish instruction in grades three and four, and communications job cuts. It adds $10,000 for an enrollment marketing study and $35,000 for a branding study.

Budget cuts are being driven in part by a decade-long enrollment decline in the Wayne County district, which has steadfastly rejected opening itself to non-district residents through schools of choice as a potential way to boost enrollment.

The Grosse Pointe district had about 6,636 students and received $10,350 per pupil in funding for the 2021-22 school year. GPPSS has lost 20% of its enrollment in the last decade and expects enrollment to decline every year for the next four years to an estimated 5,667 students.

Last month, board members debated three plans to cut $3 million to $5 million from next school year's budget, drawing opposition from district residents, principals, teachers, students and parents during a more than nine-hour meeting on May 22. Proposed cuts that affected the classroom came under the most scrutiny.

In March, the district saw its bond rating downgraded, driven by continued enrollment declines and a board decision to dip into the fund balance to maintain programming and staffing levels. District officials said its 2021 fund balance of $14.85 million declined to $9.68 million as of June 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Grosse Pointe Public School System and the Grosse Pointe Education Association reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement for the 2023-24 school year.

Teachers are to report to work Tuesday, while students' first day of school is set for Sept. 5.

The tentative agreement came two days after the Grosse Pointe Education Association's two-year contract expired Tuesday. Teachers still worked Wednesday when no resolution was reached during talks, said Taryn Loughlin, the union's co-president.

The Grosse Pointe Public School System Board of Education's $103 million annual budget for the new school year eliminated 15 teaching positions, which came on top of 19 retirements and 34 resignations from members this year, including some who accepted jobs in other districts, Loughlin said.