Appeals court sides with 3M in invalidating Michigan PFAS rules

Lansing — A state appeals court on Tuesday invalidated Michigan's rules setting limits for the amount of pre- and polyflouralkyl substances, generally known as PFAS, that can be contained in groundwater.

In a 2-1 decision, the three-judge Court of Appeals panel ruled the state failed to follow the rule-making process required for such edicts because it didn't estimate how much it would cost businesses to come into compliance with the new limits on PFAS levels.

The litigation filed by chemical giant 3M Company challenged the new state rules established in 2020 that are thought to be some of the toughest limits in the nation on the "forever chemical."

Michigan's rule-making process "requires an estimation" of costs to business, the majority opinion written by Court of Appeals Judges Christopher Murray and Michael Gadola said.

"And if EGLE cannot provide one, then it cannot propose the rule in a way that complies with the (Administrative Procedures Act)," Murray and Gadola wrote.

Judge Allie Greenleaf Moldonado, an appointee of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whtimer, dissented. Murray is an appointee of Republican former Gov. John Engler and Gadola is an appointee of former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.

St. Paul, Minn.-based 3M issued a brief statement Wednesday on the court win.

"3M supports fluorochemical regulation that is based on the best available science and established regulatory processes," the company said in a statement.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy called the legal push by 3M “disappointing,” noting the company is “responsible for bringing PFAS to market.”

“While EGLE respectfully disagrees with the court’s decision, we appreciate that it has allowed the health standards to remain in effect while we appeal because the safety of our citizens should not be compromised while the legal process moves forward,” said Hugh McDiarmid, a spokesman for the agency. “Michigan will continue to aggressively work to protect the water we all rely on."

An earlier Court of Claims opinion also ruled the groundwater rules were invalid, but issued a stay that allowed Michigan to continue using the rules until all chances at appeals were exhausted. Because of that, Michigan's PFAS limits for drinking water and groundwater remain in place pending an appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The rules established by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy sought to crackdown on the “forever chemicals” used to create non-stick surfaces for products such as firefighting, foam, Scotchgard, Teflon and food wrappers. They have been associated with such health risks as thyroid disease, increased cholesterol levels and kidney and testicular cancers.

The rules, which applied to roughly 2,700 public water systems, set maximum contaminant levels at 6 parts per trillion for PFNA; 8 ppt for PFOA; 400,000 ppt for PFHxA; 16 ppt for PFOS; 51 ppt for PFHxS; 420 ppt for PFBS and 370 ppt for HFPO-DA or Gen X.

The rules outlined sampling, monitoring and treatment of drinking water costs to state and local governments but, when it came to businesses, only identified costs for businesses with their own water supplies.

At the same time, the agency acknowledged the drinking water rules would bring costs to other businesses, including ripple effect changes to groundwater cleanup rules. But the agency said the cost would vary from business to business and it would not be "practical" to tally an exact cost.

"If an entity is responsible for either causing a PFAS release or being responsible for the due diligence associated with a PFOS or PFOA release under Part 201, then they would be obligated to meet these standards," EGLE's Regulatory Affairs Officer David Fiedler said in 2019, according to Tuesday's decision.

3M filed suit after the August 2020 effective date of the rules change, arguing the state had not accounted for all the costs to businesses related to the groundwater cleanup standards that were tightened as a result of the changes to the drinking water standards. Those cost estimates are required under Michigan's rule-making statute, called the Administrative Procedures Act.

Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle had earlier ruled in 3M's favor and declared the drinking water rules invalid, but stayed the effect of his decision until all chances at appeal were exhausted. The Court of Appeals on Tuesday followed suit.

"Although EGLE identified the estimated actual statewide compliance costs of the proposed drinking-water rule on businesses and groups, it did not estimate costs that these changes automatically imposed on groundwater cleanup," Murray and Gadola wrote in the majority opinion.

"Failing to do so resulted in EGLE’s noncompliance with MCL 24.245(3)(n), which in turn means the rules were not promulgated in compliance with the APA, and are invalid."

Maldonado wrote in her dissent that Michigan law only requires a state agency to calculate the business costs of a “proposed rule” not a rule indirectly changed by the proposed rule.

It’s undisputed that the changes to the drinking water rules had a ripple effect on groundwater guidelines, Maldonado wrote, but “the groundwater-cleanup rules were not the rules that were part of this specific regulatory process.”

“This appears to be a loophole in the rulemaking process, but this Court defers to the Legislature regarding matters with complex social and policy ramifications,” Maldonado wrote.

"That a statute appears to be inconvenient, unnecessary, or unwise is not a reason for this court to avoid the application of plain statutory language.”

eleblanc@detroitnews.com