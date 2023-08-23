Undocumented immigrants' hunger strike at Monroe Co. jail ends after 3 hours

The Detroit News

A hunger strike Tuesday by undocumented immigrants held at the Monroe County Jail ended after three hours, officials said.

Members of a group who were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and housed in the Inmate Dormintory of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were dissatisfied with their court proceedings, according to a statement from the sheriff.

They announced to corrections officers at about 1 p.m. Tuesday that they were going on a hunger strike.

Corrections officers and ICE officers met with the detainees to discuss their concerns, the sheriff's office said.

It also said that it pulled deputies from road patrols to help the jail's staff.

"The hunger strike and passive resistant demonstration was resolved without altercation," the statement said.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough thanked the jail's staff, his office's deputies as well as the Monroe City Police and the Michigan State Police for their help in bringing the situation to a peaceful conclusion.