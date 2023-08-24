Houghton Lake trio charged after 30 home invasions

Two Northern Michigan men and a woman have been charged in more than two dozen home invasions and stealing more than 200 items across multiple counties, Roscommon County Sheriff's Office said.

Twin brothers Kevin and Kyle Bennett, 36, and Michelina Gerard, 26 — all of Houghton Lake in Roscommon County — were arraigned in the 82nd District by Judge Mary Beebe on charges of conducting criminal enterprises and conspiracy to conduct criminal enterprises.

The trio is accused of at least 30 separate home invasions across Roscommon and Missaukee Counties in 2022, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

On Dec. 13, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Roscommon Township, recovering more than 200 items of stolen property from numerous break-ins, authorities said. The suspects were not home at the time the search warrant was conducted.

Gerard, according to police, later surrendered herself to authorities and was arrested on April 23.

The twin brothers were located and arrested U.S. Marshalls in Marion County, Florida for outstanding warrants stemming from the charges initiated by the Roscommon County Prosecutor’s Office. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.

On August 16, the twins were jailed in Roscommon County after being extradited back to Michigan, a joint effort between Roscommon and Missaukee Counties, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office: (989) 275-5101.

