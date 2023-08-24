Michigan civil rights agency saw 'significant delays' in most cases reviewed, audit says

Lansing — A state agency tasked with investigating civil rights complaints took an average of 19 months to complete reviews of alleged violations and experienced significant delays in 62% of its investigations, according to an audit released Thursday.

The agency also lacked processes to adequately track email complaints, telephone contacts, and customer service complaints, the Office of Auditor General concluded.

The audit found the department’s overall complaint process “not effective,” noting the department was taking an average of 13 months longer to complete an investigation than its stated goal of six months.

“MDCR needs to significantly improve its timeliness in completing civil rights complaint investigations to bolster the public’s confidence regarding expeditious enforcement of the state’s civil rights laws,” the audit said.

In its response to the audit, the department said it lacked a sufficient number of investigators. On average, each of its investigators had 80 to 100 cases assigned to them at any given time.

The department said it had requested the audit and was not surprised by the findings, but is hopeful funding in the new budget would help to address some of the issues identified.

"We agree with the audit results and view their report as a roadmap, pointing the way to where we need to make improvements, and many of those efforts are already underway," department Executive Director John E. Johnson Jr. said in a statement.

The audit comes as the agency attempts to clear a large backlog of complaints and prepare for a heavier workload with the passage of additional anti-discrimination policies spurred by court decisions and legislative action over the past year.

The department also is facing a lawsuit from the city of Grand Rapids that argues delays in the department’s investigations related to city police were enough to dismiss several pending complaints against Grand Rapids. The litigation, if successful, could have a ripple effect on other civil rights investigations that have dragged on for more than three years.

In July, the department estimated its complaint backlog stood at about 1,400, even as cases increased from a July 2022 Michigan Supreme Court decision and later statutory change that cemented anti-discrimination protection for gay and transgender individuals in Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The budget beginning Oct. 1 will infuse the department with an additional $10.1 million, including about $5.7 million for an added 34 full-time employees to address the complaint backlog — a gush of funding the department is hoping will help it address the weaknesses found in the audit.

"The new funding for FY 2024 is the first time in many years that the legislature has recognized our need for additional funding to do the work we are mandated to do under the Michigan Constitution," Johnson said Thursday.

During the 18 months reviewed ending June 30, 2022, the Department of Civil Rights completed 2,096 complaint investigations and had 2,405 ongoing investigations.

Between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the department completed 8% of its cases within the six month time frame. Another 8% of the investigations completed during that time frame had taken more than three years.

In one sampling of 39 cases, the department failed to contact a complainant for an initial interview in five of those cases for 141, 160, 279, 288 and 529 days. The department’s goal is to contact the claimant with five days, but the average among those 39 cases was 19 days.

The audit also found the department was lacking a needed review by management for some of its assignment and denial decisions at the front end of the complaint process. Of the 54 complaints sampled, 17 assignment decisions, or 31%, lacked management approval; 15 of those 17 were denials.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights argued managers had reviewed the decisions but hadn’t documented their reviews.

“Each complaint drafted, whether (summary of complaint) or certified complaint is required to be reviewed and documented before the final documents is sent to claimants,” the department said.

The department, the audit said, also failed to maintain records of intake interviews, telephone contacts or email complaints. About 97% of the department’s 693 junk emails went unread, including several that were actual complaints.

“MDCR informed us it stopped requiring staff to log telephone contacts during the COVID-19 pandemic and current MDCR leadership was not aware of the lack of policies or procedures surrounding monitoring emails for incoming complaint contacts,” the audit said.

The audit found the department had not established a formal process for receiving, tracking and addressing customer service complaints. Instead, it had an informal policy of forwarding complaints to a manager.

Lastly, the review found the department failed to request in a timely way access removals for a department software system for 37% or seven of the 19 employee departures reviewed by the Office of Auditor General.

“These individuals had a variety of access permissions related to their former job duties that included, but were not limited to, civil rights claims examiners, a civil rights manager, and a staff attorney,” the audit said.

