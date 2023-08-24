Michigan State Police warn tornado reportedly headed eastbound toward Webberville

Michigan State Police warn that a tornado is reportedly headed eastbound toward Webberville with a "debris ball."

State Police are advising those in the area to take shelter. This warning comes as the National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for an area that includes Howell, Fowlerville and Cohoctah until 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Another tornado warning has been issued for Flint, Burton and Grand Blanc until 10 p.m.

Wind gusts expected to top 70 mph are forecast in the storm moving east across the state of Michigan.

"A large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground," near Williamston or near Fowlerville, moving east at 40 mph, the NWS said at 9:37 p.m.

Warning sirens were going off in Pinckney. A tornado warning is in effect for Genesee County until 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 10:45 p.m. for Livingston, southwest Genesee and northeastern Washtenaw counites, according to the weather service.

People in areas under severe thunderstorm warnings should seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy structure on the lowest floor and to stay away from windows. Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail have been detected, according to the weather service.