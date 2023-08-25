Macomb, Wayne counties make emergency discharges in midst of storms

Rainstorms in the past week have prompted the discharge of partially treated sewage and runoff in Macomb and Wayne counties, with one emergency move being credited with averting backed up basements in southern Macomb communities.

Disaster in St. Clair Shores and Eastpointe was averted early Wednesday morning when power to one of three pumps at the Chapaton Pump Station was lost and restored within 10 minutes amid severe thunderstorms across Metro Detroit, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a Friday news release.

The combined stormwater and sewage system was operating at maximum capacity after intense storms hit southeastern Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday nights, Miller's office said.

Macomb County activated its emergency sewage bypass system at 9 Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue to prevent backups and basement flooding, Miller said. The system discharged a mix of partially treated sewage and runoff into the Chapatan canal that flows directly into Lake St. Clair, according to Miller's office. It is the second time the emergency system has been used this week and the third since 2017.

"Apparently, these storms have become our new normal," Miller said in a statement. "This has been like a tropical storm."

In Wayne County, officials are warning residents not to touch the currents of the lower portion of the Rouge River from now through the weekend because it is contaminated from partially treated wastewater being discharged into the river. They also said pets should be kept away from the water. "Contact with the river may pose serious health risks in the coming days," according to a county news release.

The river is 4-6 feet above the bank and moving quickly, even though it is receding, officials said.

Well levels remained below critical at sewer pump stations run by the Great Lakes Water Authority, despite two consecutive days of high demand, the authority reported Friday morning.

All seven pumps at the Freud Pump Station and five at the Conners Creek Pump Station on Detroit's east side were activated to maintain non-critical well levels, according to the GLWA. Sewage flows at these stations were treated successfully at the Conner Creek combined sewer overflow facility.

This week's storms left hundreds of thousands of people across the state without power and caused intense flooding in Metro Detroit. Flooded tunnels at Detroit Metro Airport stranded hundreds of travelers and resulted in dozens of canceled flights on Thursday.

Macomb County's Miller said more preparations are needed to increase the resilience of Macomb County's aging storm infrastructure.

"Preparation for these storms is a part of our protocol," Miller said. "That’s exactly why the Macomb County Public Works Office is launching a $16 million project to add three huge generators and replace vital electrical components at the Chapaton Pump Station that date back to the opening of that facility 55 years ago."

