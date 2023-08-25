Where 5 tornadoes touched down across Michigan

Five confirmed tornadoes tore across five Michigan counties on Thursday night, causing a path of destruction to homes, trees, electric infrastructure and leading to two deaths.

Here's where the National Weather Service said they touched down:

Kent County

Area: Comstock Park

Rating: EF1 (wind speeds of 86-110 mph)

Time: 8:15-8:30 p.m.

Impact: The first twister moved east-northeast for almost nine miles with peak wind speeds of 110 miles per hour, snapping and uprooting hundreds of trees. Homes in a subdivision at 7 Mile Road and Pine Island Drive sustained structural damage. The tornado ended just west of Rockford High School, about nine miles north of Grand Rapids.

Ingham and Livingston counties

Area: Williamston and Webberville

Rating: EF2 (wind speeds up to 125 mph)

Time: 9:29-9:40 p.m.

Impact: The fiercest tornado to hit Michigan on Thursday night touched down about three miles southwest of Williamston and moved northwest onto I-96 where it remained for 1.5 miles. Hundreds of trees were snapped along I-96 before the twister moved south of the highway and crossed M-52 south of Webberville, reaching a maximum width of 500 yards. The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a tornado at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in an area on I-96 between Williamston Road and the Livingston County line where more than 25 vehicles were severely damaged. At least one semi-truck was overturned on I-96 between the Williamston and Webberville, causing the highway to be closed Friday in both directions for most of the day. The National Weather Service office in White Lake Township said Friday that the tornado crossed the county line into Livingston County near the West Branch Red Cedar River, southwest of Fowlerville, causing trees to uproot and snap as the storm moved east toward Howell. The tornado caused damage to several farm outbuildings and "a few homes having roof, siding and window damage," the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids said. In total, the tornado cut a 12-mile path through both counties, primarily in Ingham.

Wayne County

Area: Canton Township

Rating: EF0 (wind speeds of 86-110 mph)

Time: 10:19-10:21 p.m.

Impact: This tornado touched down northwest of the Pheasant Run Golf Course near Cherry Hill Road and South Beck Road in Canton Township. The twister tracked southeast across Summit Parkway and Canton Circle Road, uprooting and downing dozens of trees in its path. Near Sheldon Road, one hardwood tree fell on a house. The tornado dissipated after 1.7 miles, just north of the Lower River Rouge. It's maximum width was 200 yards.

Wayne County

Location: Van Buren Township

Rating: EF1 (wind speeds of up to 90 mph)

Time: 10:23-10:26 p.m.

Impact: This tornado touched down about two miles west of Belleville at Wagner's Homestead Farm, south of West Huron Drive and Belleville Lake. The tornado moved southeast, crossing Elwell Road near Belmont Drive, and headed toward the Mobile Manor Trailer Park off Sumpter Road. More tree damage was reported to east along Martinsville Road. With a maximum width of 200 yards, the twister downed trees and peeled siding off homes in its 3-mile-long path. The tornado dissipated between Peddlebrook Drive and Fret Road, about 1.4 miles southeast of Belleville.

Monroe County

Location: Ash Township

Rating: EF1 (wind speeds of up to 100 mph)

Time: 10:38-10:43 p.m.

Impact: The fifth confirmed tornado touched down in a farm field south of Newport in Ash Township. The twister moved southeast and hit the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park, tearing off roofs and flipping over one manufactured home. The twisted continued southeast, crossing over I-75 and downing large tree limbs near a Meijer distribution center on Swan Creek Road. The tornado cut a 200-yard swath through nearly 4.9 miles of Monroe Count before dissipating in a farm field in Frenchtown Township.