UM graduate instructors ratify contract, end strike before classes start

The University of Michigan graduate student instructor strike is over.

About 97% of the university's Graduate Employees Organization union, which represents 2,300 graduate student instructors and graduate assistants, voted to ratify a three-year contract, the GEO said early Friday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The contract's approval ends the longest strike in GEO history that had threatened to affect the start of fall classes on Monday. The deal negotiated with the administration of President Santa Ono included what union leaders called "historic wins" in pay, paid childbirth leave, health care and harassment protections.

The UM administration had declared Sunday that this was the university's best and final offer.

"We fought tooth-and-nail over 10 months of bargaining & 5 months of strike action, forcing U-M to grant the largest salary increase in GEO history," the union wrote on X. "However, U-M refused to ensure pay parity across all 3 campuses. This battle is over, but the fight goes on!"

Reached Friday, Rick Fitzgerald, a university spokesman, told The Detroit News: "Ratification of this new three-year contract will help to assure a smooth start to the new academic year next week. The contract will run from Aug. 25, 2023 through May 1, 2026."

The contract gives workers on the Ann Arbor campus a 20% raise across three years, while those on UM's Dearborn campus get a 10.5% increase. All members would also receive a $1,000 signing bonus.

The university has also committed to aligning graduate salaries at UM-Flint with those on the Dearborn campus by the end of the contract, although no graduate student instructors are now employed on the Flint campus.

The university included a side letter, separate from the contract, promising to continue the Rackham Summer Funding Program through at least August 2026. The program, which started this spring, gives Ann Arbor Ph.D. students in good academic standing a stipend for the spring and summer semesters.

Doctoral students previously were only eligible for funding during the fall and winter semesters. The 12-month funding model increases the minimum stipend 50% for eligible Ph.D. candidates, the university said.

Birthing parent employees are eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave, according to the university's Aug. 20 bargaining update. Graduate workers' out-of-pocket maximum copays for mental health and physical therapy services also decreased for both individual and family health insurance plans.

Gender-affirming procedures such as breast augmentation and facial masculinization would be included under GradCare, the UM health insurance plan for GSIs and GSSAs, according to the university.

The union has scheduled a press conference later Friday to share the results and further discuss the contract.