U.P. State Fair endures as young farmers get rewarded for raising animals

Alexis Rankin

Special to The Detroit News

For most, the U.P. State Fair is all fun and games. For 13-year-old Levi Mouch, it was nerve racking.

In his fourth showing at the fair, Mouch came on a mission from Engadine to sell his crossbreed steer, Danny Boy. Despite the nerves, Mouch said he was pleased when he sold Danny Boy for $4 a pound at the live auction.

Young exhibitors like Mouch attend the fair from across the Upper Peninsula, northern Wisconsin and the northern Lower Peninsula. Generous buyers recognize their work by buying the animals at the end of fair week, which ran Aug. 14-22, said Vickie Micheau, executive director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce and a managing member of the authority overseeing the fair.

More than $600,000 was spent buying livestock during the 2022 U.P. State Fair, according to Micheau, all of which went directly back to the young exhibitors. Figures for this year's fair weren't immediately available.

“It directly impacts the young kids that are raising animals,” Micheau said. “They’ll take the money and use it for college tuition, and set some aside so that they can buy their next animal and bring it to the fair the next year.”

Agriculture remains the focus of the fair that was started in 1928 by then-Michigan Gov. Fred Green to provide equal opportunity between the two peninsulas. The fair was endangered in 2009 during the Great Recession when its state funding was cut by Gov. Jennifer Granholm, but officials in the 13 counties comprising the Upper Peninsula and the Hannahville Indian community formed the Upper Peninsula State Fair Authority to protect and continue the tradition.

A study conducted by Michigan State University that analyzed 2018 data calculated that the week-long event contributes over $5 million to the local economy in revenue. That impact is one of the core reasons for continuing the fair, Micheau said.

“People from across the Upper Peninsula and through much of the state of Michigan and northern Wisconsin have taken ownership and consider it their fair,” Micheau said. “It’s that ownership that makes a really big difference.”

For young farmers, their time at the U.P. State Fair represents the culmination of months of hard work raising livestock, many helping to rear their animals from birth.

Nine-year-old Colten Quaghebeur showed his steer, Maverick, for the first time this year, having just met the minimum age requirement to do so. Even though he only began working with Maverick in May, Quaghebeur earned more than $9,000 for him at auction.

Livestock buyers enable young exhibitors to return to the fair every year to grow and improve as they work with and train new animals.

Numbers weren't available for this year's fair, but about 100,000 people attended the U.P. State Fair in 2022, Micheau said, representing one third of the entire population of the Upper Peninsula.

“We have created so many friendships and positive relationships, it’s hard to think that we wouldn’t have the friendships and connections if not for this U.P. State Fair,” Micheau said. “The people that are here, the exhibitors, the vendors, the sponsors, the staff that come from across the Upper Peninsula — this is probably one of the biggest relationship building events that you could ever imagine.”

For Ralph Johnson, a lifelong resident of the Escanaba area, the U.P. State fair is a can’t-miss occasion. At 78, Johnson has been attending the fair every year since he was 8 years old, missing the fair three times when he served in the Vietnam War from 1963-66.

His earliest memories include hitchhiking to the fair from his home about 10 miles away from the fairgrounds and sneaking into dance shows with scantily clad women performing on stage. While much has changed, a good bit has remained the same, he said.

People have always been, and continue to be, his favorite part of the fair.

“I’ve always loved the fair. I go just about every day,” Johnson said. “I love the people. You can stand in line and start talking to somebody and make a new friend.”

Micheau and the U.P. State Fair Authority are dedicated to improving the fair and making adjustments as needed. Her focus is to attract newcomers.

“I believe that what you find here is a welcoming environment with sights that are probably a little bit different than anything you may see below the bridge,” Micheau said. “Those folks that enjoy going to county fairs would be extremely happy and extremely pleased to come to the U.P. State Fair, because it’s a county fair on steroids.”

Alexis Rankin is a freelance writer.