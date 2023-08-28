Boogaloo boy arrested by FBI counterterrorism team faces prison sentence

Detroit — A prominent member of the far-right anti-government extremist Boogaloo movement in Michigan should spend 13 months in prison to deter him from committing more crimes and hurting people, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors made the argument ahead of Monday's sentencing of Plymouth resident Timothy Teagan, 25, by Chief U.S. District Judge Sean Cox. Sentencing is set for 2 p.m. in federal court in Detroit, nine months after Teagan was charged with drug and gun-related crimes following an FBI counterterrorism investigation focused on concerns about attacks on politicians and plans to disrupt the 2022 midterm elections.

Though he was investigated by members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and prosecuted by members of a national security unit, Teagan was never charged with a terrorism or extremism-related crime. The Domino's Pizza driver has been jailed since November after prosecutors convinced a magistrate judge to indefinitely jail Teagan, arguing he was a heavily armed, dangerous drug user with a history of weapons and an arsenal of weapons — including an AR-15 rifle, at least one Glock handgun and a sword.

"He cannot control his anger and he is fully capable of using weapons — both blades and firearms — to effectuate his violent impulses," Assistant U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Teagan has been a high-profile member of the Boogaloo movement in recent years, attending various protests, rallies and demonstrations, including the "People's Convoy," which opposed COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The Boogaloo is a loosely organized movement of supporters who believe the country is broken and that a second Civil War is looming. Several members of the movement were part of the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot, and prosecutors said the plotters were motivated to spark a second Civil War.

Teagan is set to be sentenced four months after pleading guilty to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition and making a false statement while acquiring a firearm — a 10-year felony. The drug-related charge carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence but, as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to request a 13-month sentence.

Teagan's defense lawyer, Todd Shanker, has portrayed him as a young man struggling with alcohol and substance abuse while coping with a turbulent family life. He said that before his client's arrest last fall, Teagan was planning to leave the Boogaloo movement and start "a local militia focused on community service."

Federal court records indicate that since being jailed in November, Teagan has taken steps toward rehabilitation, including completing a drug and alcohol program and attending a domestic violence program.

"...These small steps, while certainly positive, are insufficient to overcome the concerns about his future dangerousness given his decade-long pattern of criminality," Mohsin wrote.

The criminal case capped a series of escalating legal problems for Teagan.

The federal investigation started Oct. 25 after Plymouth police notified FBI counterterrorism investigators that Teagan had been arrested for domestic violence.

“When officers arrived at the residence, they observed Timothy Teagan’s father, Johnathan Teagan, covered in blood. He had been bitten on the forehead and repeatedly punched,” an FBI agent who is part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force wrote in an affidavit.

FBI agents searched the home and seized an AR-15 rifle, dozens of rounds of ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including bongs. They also seized body armor, Boogaloo movement flags and patches, gas masks and a plate carrier vest.

Investigators learned Teagan had purchased a Glock pistol in July. On the gun form Teagan signed when he purchased the Glock, he denied being a drug user, according to the affidavit.

That statement and the drugs led to prosecutors charging him with being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition and making a false statement in connection with acquiring a firearm.

"The defendant ... has a chronic criminal record, a long history of violent conduct towards family and acquaintances, a serious drug addiction, and has violated numerous court orders — all of which he has accomplished before turning 25 years’ old," Mohsin wrote.

