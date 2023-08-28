Security concern leads to first day of UM classes with internet outage

A "significant" security issue lead the University of Michigan to sever its server to the internet hours before the first day of fall classes began Monday, leading to a temporary internet outage for students on its Ann Arbor and Dearborn campuses.

The university said teams are working around the clock to address the issue and some cloud services are are back online and can be reached with cellular or off-campus networks. But it may take a few days before all connectivity is back to normal, UM officials said Monday.

The issue started Sunday, when UM separated its network from the internet to "mitigate technical issues," according to a post on a UM web page with updates.

"Sunday afternoon, after careful evaluation of a significant security concern, we made the intentional decision to sever our ties to the internet," according to an afternoon update by UM. "We took this action to provide our information technology teams the space required to address the issue in the safest possible manner. The team is working around the clock and already has restored access to some systems.

"That said, it may be several days before all online services return to their normal levels."

Classes continue to meet as the university's information and technology team is working to resolve the issue, spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said. The outage primarily impacts the Ann Arbor and Dearborn campuses.

"Already (the campuses have) regained some website access and other functions," he said. "There's more work to be done."

Flint was largely unaffected, officials said.

"Our internet, campus network and wifi were never down nor were most services that Flint provides," said Robb King, spokesman for UM-Flint. "Our students, faculty and staff did not lose access to our student information system so we were able to look at their class schedules or drop/add classes, etc. They did lose access to Canvas (our learning management system) for about 9 hours yesterday but access was restored at approximately 11:30 p.m. on (Sunday)."

The clinical applications at Michigan Medicine, UM's hospital system, are functioning, officials said, and patient care has not been disrupted.

Until late last week, it was uncertain how UM's first day of classes would unfold with the Graduate Employees Organization on strike. But the GEO and UM reached an agreement Friday, ending the longest strike by the graduate student instructors in the union's history.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com