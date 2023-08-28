Michigan gas prices drop 10 cents from last week, AAA says

After weeks of record-high gas prices, Michigan's pump price has dropped 10 cents since last week, at $3.76, AAA officials announced Monday.

The price is 6 cents below the national average, $3.82, 7 cents less than this time last year's state average and 10 cents more than this time last month, the group said in a statement.

Motorists are paying an average of $56 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline and AAA-The Auto Club Group attributes pricing to a increased demand in oil ahead of Labor Day, which grew stock levels and slightly lowered gas prices.

"Oil prices declined last week amid market concerns that an economic slowdown in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil, could push global oil demand down, which could also lead to lower prices," according to the release.

"Michigan drivers are seeing slightly lower prices at the pump as Labor Day approaches," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson. "An increase in gas demand heading into the holiday weekend could reverse this downward trend."

The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.83 on Labor Day 2022, according to AAA.

Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.79 per gallon, trending slightly higher than the state's, about 6 cents less than last week’s average and 15 cents lessthan this same time last year.

AAA records the most expensivegas price averages in Marquette ($3.95), Traverse City ($3.86), and Jackson ($3.83). The least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.68), Flint ($3.68), and Saginaw ($3.73).

