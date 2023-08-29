Man denied at Ann Arbor club allegedly bit worker's genitals, police say

A Detroit man accused of grabbing and biting an Ann Arbor nightclub employee's genitals Saturday has been charged, police said.

Gino Hearn, 19, was arraigned Monday through 14-A District Court in Ann Arbor on multiple charges, officials said Tuesday: resisting arrest-causing an injury to an officer, resisting arrest, aggravated assault and simple assault.

A judge set his bond at $25,000.

If convicted, Hearn faces up to four years in prison for resisting arrest-causing injury to an officer and a year for aggravated assault. Resisting arrest and simple assault are both misdemeanors.

Police said officers were called at about midnight Saturday to the Necto Nightclub on Liberty Street near State Street for a report of an assault.

According to a preliminary investigation, one of the club's employees was punched in the face by a person who was denied entry into the establishment.

As officers were placing the suspect in handcuffs, one of them suffered minor injuries on two of his fingers.

They also said that two of the club's other employees told police that the suspect, identified as Hearn, bit them.

One of the employees, a 20-year-old man, was taken to a hospital after being bitten in the genital area by the suspect. He told police the suspect grabbed and bit his testicles, authorities said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez