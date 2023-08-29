UM investigating security issue as internet outage continues

The University of Michigan was grappling with its second day without internet on Tuesday as UM and federal officials continued to investigate a cybersecurity threat that led to the disruption.

A "significant security issue" led the UM to sever its server to the internet on Sunday, leading to a temporary internet outage for students on its Ann Arbor and Dearborn campuses on the first day fall classes began Monday. UM's Flint campus was largely unaffected.

President Santa Ono sent a letter Tuesday to the campus community, thanking everyone for their patience as the university works to resolve the situation.

"Our Information Technology Services teams, working together with leading cybersecurity service providers, are working tirelessly to resolve this disruption and I want to personally thank them for their dedication to this critical effort," Ono wrote. "The investigative work into the security issue continues. As noted in Monday's message to the community, our U-M Division of Public Safety and Security and federal law enforcement partners are involved in this investigation. ... While we will continue to share as much information as possible as this work progresses, we are not able to share any information that might compromise the investigation."

The university's information and technology teams have been working around the clock to address the issue, Ono said in his statement. On Monday, UM reported that some cloud services were back online and could be reached with cellular or off-campus networks. But it may take a few days before all connectivity is back to normal, officials said.

The clinical applications at Michigan Medicine, UM's hospital system, are functioning, officials said, and patient care has not been disrupted.

