Ex-Hillsdale Co. deputy guilty of misconduct sued

A Hillsdale County woman is suing a former sheriff’s deputy who admitted to forcing her into a sexual relationship after arresting her multiple times.

The federal civil lawsuit against Todd Barkley was filed on Aug. 1 in the Southern Division of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. The suit also names Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire and Hillsdale County as defendants.

The woman is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Officials with the Hillsdale Sheriff's Office and the Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

In her lawsuit, the woman claims all three defendants deprived her of her constitutional rights, placed her in danger, committed gross negligence and maliciously prosecuted her.

She also claims Barkley assaulted and battered her when he was a deputy and inflicted emotional distress.

In January, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Barkley was sentenced to three years of probation, 90 days in jail, which was suspended, and ordered to register as a Tier I Offender on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry for 15 years. The registry is non-public, Nessel's office said.

Also as part of his plea deal, Barkley, who was 46 at the time, agreed to be banned from serving in law enforcement in the future.

Barkley was fired from the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office in September 2021, investigated by a Michigan Sheriff's Association team and charged in June 2022. He pleaded guilty to misconduct in November 2022.

According to authorities, Barkley had arrested a woman and arranged her treatment for a substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Fulton, Kentucky.

In her lawsuit, the woman said she first met Barkley when he responded to a July 19, 2020, civil disturbance complaint that involved her. She was 34 at the time and the deputy was told she had a drug addiction.

The next month, Barkley pulled over the woman because he suspected she was driving without a valid license. He took her to the county jail. Soon after, according to the suit, he repeatedly had inappropriate communications with the woman, her family and friends, "laying the groundwork for his sexually predatory plans."

On his days off, Barkley would use his badge to take the woman out of the facility for the day to engage in sex, Nessel said in 2022.

The suit claims Barkley would supply her with alcohol and have sex with her at a motel before returning her to the treatment center.

It also said he continued the sexual encounters after she was out of the center and returned to Michigan.