Howe bridge reaches midway point

Detroit — The Gordie Howe International Bridge is at the midway point and work has shifted across the river.

This week, crews began reconstructing a three-kilometer stretch of Sandwich Street across the border in Windsor from south of the Rosedale Avenue roundabout past Ojibway Parkway to McKee Avenue.

"This project, worth approximately $12 million, is being completed in three phases with the goal of achieving full completion in 2024," said Charl van Niekerk, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, in a news release Friday. "To deliver these much-needed improvements, road closures and detours will be required."

The ad-hoc group of firms called Bridging North America has a contractual obligation to build and complete the bridge project by the end of 2024. Construction started in October 2018, more than 20 years after the idea first was proposed.

In June 2012, the Canadian government and the state of Michigan signed the Crossing Agreement, which created the framework for Canada’s and Michigan’s roles and responsibilities for the binational infrastructure project along the Canada-United States border. The agreement provided a framework for Canada to establish to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain the new international bridge crossing between Windsor and Detroit. The bridge will be co-owned by the government of Canada and the state of Michigan, while the Interstate 75 interchange will be owned by the state of Michigan.