Man drowns after kayak capsizes in Washtenaw Co. lake; grandson survives

A 69-year-old man drowned this week after a kayak overturned with his grandson aboard in Washtenaw County, the Northfield Township Police Department said.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to Horseshoe Lake near Northfield Township and Whitmore Lake, about 10 miles north of Ann Arbor, on reports of a missing kayaker, authorities said in a statement.

The man went missing underwater and did not resurface, according to the release. The child was located and retrieved from the water.

Officials searched for the man using boats and drones but could not find him.

Washtenaw County dive crews searched the lake using sonar, locating and recovering him from 21 feet of water, according to authorities. The Ann Arbor resident was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. His body was turned over to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner.

The county dive team was assisted by the Green Oak police and fire departments, Metroparks officials and Northfield Township police and fire departments.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

"The hearts of the entire Washtenaw and Livingston County's first responders go out to his family for their loss," authorities said.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

X (formerly Twitter): @wordsbyjakkar