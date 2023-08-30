Metro Detroit lawyer accused of embezzling from Catholic charity to go to trial

Grosse Pointe Farms ― A Metro Detroit lawyer already accused of embezzling from a member of the Carhartt family will stand trial in a second criminal case.

Grosse Pointe Municipal Court Judge Charles Berschback on Wednesday ordered David Sutherland to stand trial for allegedly taking $1.4 million from the William Cardinal Foundation, which goes toward St. Paul on the Lake Catholic School in Grosse Pointe Farms. The 58-year-old served as a trustee to the organization during the time of the alleged theft.

“For the purposes of the bind over, only probable cause needs to be shown, so I’m binding over on count one,” Berschback ruled from the bench in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The charges mark the latest legal woes for Sutherland. In June, he was ordered to stand trial on two counts of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more and one count of criminal enterprise conducting involving Carhartt heiress Gretchen Valade.

Berschback said the prosecutors had shown probable for the charge, showing that Sutherland had control of the funds in the trust and converted the funds for his own use by placing them into a limited liability corporation.

Sutherland’s defense attorney sought to challenge the admissibility of the evidence used in the case, which is being prosecuted by lawyers with the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

According to the witness testimony presented to the court Wednesday, the evidence used to issue the charge against Sutherland originated out of conversations between the Attorney General’s Office and attorney James Zavell, who served as a secretary of the foundation alongside Sutherland, who served as president.

The embezzlement reportedly took place in 2018. Zavell told the court he came forward this year after learning of the other charges against Sutherland. The witness said he retained his own counsel and contacted the charitable trust division with in the Attorney General’s Office.

“It’s obvious it’s legal advice,” defense attorney James Sullivan said, wrapping up his arguments and explaining that Sutherland had sought legal advice from Zavell in his area of expertise.

The judge rejected the defense’s arguments that the evidence used to charge him violated attorney-client privilege, something he had ruled against previously as well. Berschback sided with the prosecutors, citing witness testimony that Zavell believed his attorney relationship was with the William Cardinal Foundation, not Sutherland.

The defense had also argued that the terms of the foundation gave Sutherland broad discretion to utilize the funds for investment purposes. Berschback acknowledged that, but said the terms did not “include the power to self deal.” The judge said there was probable cause at this stage to show that occurred.

Earlier this summer, Sutherland pleaded not guilty to the embezzlement charge. The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Sutherland is also accused in a separate case of siphoning off funds from another trust for personal gain. That case was bound over for trial earlier this year and involves several million dollars allegedly stolen from Gretchen Valade, who was the granddaughter of Carhartt Inc. founder Hamilton Carhartt and passed away late last year.

An investigator involved in the case also testified, confirming Zavell's testimony about how the information about the incident was obtained. After Zavell came forward, the investigator said he obtained a search warrant for the bank account information for the financial transactions in question.

Sutherland has said the funds were taken out of the foundation as a loan and that he operated within the terms of the trust. The investigator said the financial records he obtained showed Sutherland had roughly twice the amount of money in his account that would have been required to pay back the loan, but had not repaid the funds.