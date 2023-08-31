Ann Arbor humane society offers free adoptions through Sunday

Ann Arbor ― Overflowing with too many animals but not enough people to adopt them, the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor is waiving adoption fees through Sunday.

Last weekend, the shelter had 450 animals under its roof and launched an incentive to encourage owners to adopt, but the numbers of pets haven't eased, said Tanya Hilgendorf, the shelter's CEO.

"This adoption special started Saturday, but we still have more animals coming in than going out," Hilgendorf said Wednesday evening. "We’ve taken in 80 community dogs, puppies, cats and kittens just since Saturday."

She said medium-to-large-size dogs are the shelter's biggest struggle.

"They are wonderful and sweet companions, but a bigger commitment than our kitties," she said. "They also don’t always show their best while in a shelter."

Every dog kennel at the shelter is taken and those whom they use as fosters is full, Hilgendorf said. They have 23 cruelty-case animals who have been in their care for a combined total of 13,000 days as their owners await prosecution. Twenty-three may not seem like a lot of animals, she added, but in comparison to their length of stay, the shelter could help 20 times that amount.

"Some have been in our care for years. Of course, we want them protected and well cared for, but they should be in the loving homes they deserve, instead, they are stuck here," she said. "This situation hurts the animals, adds to the strain on our staff and volunteers, takes up needed space, and wastes essential community resources."

Animals at the shelter are spayed/neutered, up-to-date on vaccines and microchipped. As an added incentive, dog adopters during the promotion will receive a free month of preventative heartworm and flea/tick medication; cat adopters will get a free toy and treats.

Hilgendorf worries the "free adoptions” promotion may raise red flags about the dispositions of the dogs up for adoption, but she said the animals are perfectly suited for finding a human match. The promotion is necessary, she said, to ease the overcrowding.

“Of course, our adoption policies remain the same, no matter the fee,” said Matt Schaecher, HSHV’s COO. “And while folks will save on the adoption fee, spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, microchip and first month of preventative, there are lifetime costs we make sure adopters know about.”

“But then again … how much would you pay for unconditional love?" he said.

See hshv.org/adopt for information and adoptable animals. HSHV is open all week and no appointment needed. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

