Distracted flying? Michigan pilot in fatal crash posting to Snapchat, report finds

A federal investigation into a 2021 fatal plane crash in St. Louis, Michigan, determined that the pilot likely was distracted while posting video to social media and didn't see radio tower wires in his flight path.

The incident occurred on May 17, 2021, when a 23-year-old pilot was fatally injured. The 1965 Cessna 182H airplane departed Clare Municipal Airport at 8:28 a.m. and headed southeast. At 11:28 a.m., the plane landed at Romeo State Airport and fueled up before departing at 12:06 p.m. The accident occurred during a patrol flight that tracked northwest toward Kalkaska.

A review by the National Transportation Safety Board of FAA radar data revealed that during the final 4.5 minutes of the flight, the airplane's altitude was off pipeline, or the path.

Two people reported that the pilot posted a Snapchat video shortly before the accident, according to the NTSB investigation. The video reportedly depicted the terrain ahead of the airplane's position and showed wind turbines and cornfields located near the accident site. The video did not include the final moments of the flight.

"The airplane’s final altitude was 370 feet below the top of the radio tower and its ground track was toward the guy wires located on the northeast side of the radio tower," according to the report.

An examination of the wreckage, in a dirt field about a half-mile northwest of the radio tower, found that the airplane’s left wing collided with a support guy wire attached to the northeast side of the radio tower. The left wing separated from the fuselage at the wing root. Most of the left-wing leading edge separated from the main wingstructure along a lateral rivet line and exhibited damage consistent with a guy wire impact.

Post-accident examination of the airplane wreckage did not reveal any evidence of a mechanical malfunction or failure that would have prevented normal operation of the airplane before it collided with the radio tower guy wire, according to the NTSB report.

An autopsy of the pilot was completed at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City. According to the autopsy report, the cause of death was blunt force injuries and thermal burns, and the manner of death was an accident.

Toxicological testing completed by the FAA’s Forensic Sciences Laboratory identified amlodipine in the pilot’s blood and liver. Amlodipine is a calcium channel blocker used to treat high blood pressure and coronary artery disease. The pilot reported the use of amlodipine to his FAA medical examiner who authorized its use. The remaining toxicological testing did not detect any additional medications, ethanol, drugs of abuse or carboxyhemoglobin (exposure to carbon monoxide).

"Based on the known information, it is likely the pilot was distracted while he used his mobile device in the minutes before the accident and did not maintain an adequate visual lookout to ensure a safe flight path to avoid the radio tower and its guy wires," the report concluded.

srahal@detroitnews.com

X (formerly Twitter): @SarahRahal_