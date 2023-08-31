Mighty Mac ready for Labor Day walkers

The end of summer means it's time for the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk.

The bridge will be closed to public traffic during the walk from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day, based on recommendations from Michigan State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Emergency vehicles will be permitted to cross the bridge, but no public vehicles are allowed until the walk concludes and participants are off the bridge.

The bridge walk has been an annual event since 1958, with the exception of 2020, when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's walk will be the 65th event. Between 20,000 and 30,000 people have participated in recent years; 26,000 participated in the 2022 event, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

“The end of summer in northern Michigan is always bittersweet, but also means that Labor Day and the Mackinac Bridge Walk is upon us,” said Kim Nowack, director of Mackinac Bridge Authority in a news release. “Whether you’ve participated in the walk many years ago, joined us for the past few events, or never walked the bridge before, there’s still time to plan to walk the Mighty Mac in 2023.”

This year's bridge walk starts from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City. Because walkers can start from either end of the bridge when they arrive, there will be no buses transporting participants across the bridge.

A video, posted on the MBA website at www.MackinacBridge.org/Walk, features the bridge walk schedule and the choices people have whether they start from the north or south ends of the bridge.

Walkers have three main options, outlined in the video:

Starting from either end of the bridge and walking toward the center, turning around at the midpoint and returning to the city they started from, where their transportation is located. The turnaround points will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m., but walkers can walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m.

Walking the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange transportation back to the side they started from once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon.

Crossing the bridge, starting from either end, and then turning around and walking back to the side they started from. In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or they will be turned back and need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon.

People who are interested in receiving text messages about bridge closures, including closure information for the Annual Bridge Walk, can sign up for Mackinac County 911’s RAVE Alert System updates. There is no cost to receive the updates, aside from any texting fees from the participant’s mobile coverage plan.

To opt into the text alert system, text “MacBridge” to 67283.

