Motorcyclist dies in Monroe Co. crash on I-75

A Mount Clemens man was killed Wednesday after falling off of his motorcycle and being struck by a car on Interstate 75 in Monroe County, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies were called at about 3:28 a.m. to the scene of the crash on northbound I-75 near Otter Creek Road in LaSalle Township, they said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said. It also identified the motorcycle rider as James Delikta, 46.

According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2017 Ford Escape was traveling in the left lane and a construction zone on northbound I-75 when Delikta, who was on a black 2022 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle, crashed into the SUV's rear end.

Police said the impact knocked Delikta off the bike and he came to rest on the pavement. He was then struck by a red 2016 Ford Focus.

Delikta's motorcycle stopped in the middle of both lanes of the interstate, facing south.

Investigators said the Escape and Focus drivers, both from Toledo, pulled over onto the shoulder and remained at the scene.

First responders pronounced Delikta dead at the scene.

Authorities said he was wearing a helmet and the drivers of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. They also said it appears speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division at (734) 240-7541.

