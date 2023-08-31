Person of interest in Ann Arbor home invasions, assault suspect arrested

A 58-year-old man suspected in multiple home invasions was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a person in a park Thursday, Ann Arbor police said.

Officials said they are investigating home invasions that happened on Tuesday and Wednesday. They reported a man matching the description of the suspect in the break-ins was arrested in connection with a domestic assault incident.

The announcement comes a day after Ann Arbor police said they were investigating at least six home break-ins reported in a 48-hour period. Three of the home invasions were on Catherine Street, one on State Street, one on Prospect Street and one on Dewey Avenue.

Investigators said during the Tuesday break-in on State Street, a woman confronted the intruder in her bedroom.

She gave police a description of the suspect, who left through the home's front door. The victim told officers the suspect took an iPhone, a Bluetooth speaker and some cash.

Police said the suspect is male, bald, about 6 feet tall with a thin build and between 40 and 50 years old. He was wearing black pants and a brown sweatshirt. He also had a black backpack.

On Wednesday, officers were called at about 11 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of Sybil Street for a report of a home invasion. The home is located near Hoover Avenue and State Street and the University of Michigan's Intramural Sports Building.

Police determined an intruder got inside the home by cutting the screen of an unlocked window on the first floor. The residents were not home at the time.

Neighbors of the victims gave officers a description of the suspect, investigators said. They also said the description matched that of a suspect in a recent home invasion.

On Thursday, officers were called at about 12:40 a.m. to Wheeler Park for a report of a domestic assault, police said. They arrived and found the victim with minor injuries. The victim refused medical treatment, officials said.

During the investigation, police learned the suspect was a person of interest in a Tuesday home invasion on North State Street.

Investigators located the suspect and took him to the Washtenaw County Jail to await charges.

Officials said the investigations into the home invasions and domestic assault are ongoing. Police are also trying to determine if the suspect is connected to other home invasions.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect should call the Ann Arbor police tip line at (734) 794-6939.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez