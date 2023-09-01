Heat, humidity expected Labor Day holiday weekend; temps to hit the 90s

September is here, but summer isn't over just yet.

A round of heat is expected to move across Metro Detroit into the Labor Day holiday weekend, with temperatures topping 90 degrees on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

"Breezy southwest wind develops Saturday to help carry in heat and moderate humidity for Sunday and Monday," the agency said in a statement.

The patterns "will be brought in by high pressure moving in from the south along with a building ridge coming out of the northern Central Plains, as well," said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist with the NWS station in White Lake Township. "Temperatures are going to start climbing into the weekend."

Temperatures on Friday were expected to reach the upper 70s — which is average for Sept. 1, weather service records show — before climbing into the 80s on Saturday.

Readings are expected to rise into the upper 80s then low 90s on Sunday and Monday, Arnold said.

Although 22 days away from the autumnal equinox, or official start of fall, Arnold said these temperatures aren't an anomaly for the region.

"It can happen. ... It's not unusual (to experience) warmer patterns around this time," Arnold said, adding that on Sept. 1, 2022, Metro Detroit saw highs in the mid-80s.

Arnold said the warmth is expected to remain until the middle of next week, then highs drop into middle and upper 80s and possibly into the 70s by the end of next weekend.

