Fall foliage: When trees are expected to change colors across Michigan

From vibrant reds and rich hues of burgundy to bright yellows and soft tones of amber, autumn will descend on Michigan in just three weeks. But expect to see a few leaves turn from green before then.

The autumnal equinox, or the official start of fall, is Sept. 23, but the colors of leaves across Michigan will change at different times leading up to the seasonal switch, according to a foliage map on smokymountains.com.

The site forecasts a progressive changing of the leaves, from minimal to patchy to peak and past peak, throughout the nation. It predicts a peak color date for most of Michigan around Oct. 9, though parts of the Upper Peninsula will reach peak earlier.

The timing of color changes and the onset of falling leaves is primarily regulated by the calendar as nights become longer, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"As days grow shorter, and nights grow longer and cooler, biochemical processes in the leaf begin to paint the landscape with Nature's autumn palette," according to the USDA's website.

As sunlight absorbed by trees continues to decline later into autumn, leaves begin the processes that lead to their "fall," the Agriculture Department's Forest Service noted.

None of the other environmental influences such as temperature, rainfall, food supply are as unvarying as the steadily increasing length of night during autumn, the agency said.

Here are the site's foliage predictions by date in Michigan: