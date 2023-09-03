Labor Day to mark another attempt for Grand Haven man to swim across Lake Michigan

A Grand Haven man who halted his quest in August to swim across Lake Michigan to raise money for charity is trying again Monday to cross the lake.

Jim "The Shark" Dreyer, a marathon swimmer who has crossed several Great Lakes, was pulled from the water on Aug. 1 after swimming more than 10 miles because of worsening weather. The 59-year-old, who first swam across Lake Michigan 25 years ago, was attempting to journey from Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to City Beach in Grand Haven.

On Sunday, Dreyer took to Facebook to announce his new plans.

"I AM SWIMMING AGAIN TOMORROW...THIS TIME, UNESCORTED ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN!" Dreyer said in a post. "Yes, this is what I have been up to since the August 1st attempt was aborted 10 miles into the swim, due to weather. This is how I am going to celebrate Labor Day!"

Dreyer said his new partnership with Vuzix Smart Swim will allow him to view his course and location on his goggles on Monday afternoon.

"The map will go live just before I start my swim tomorrow afternoon," he said in the post.

If he successfully swims across Lake Michigan on Monday, the attempt which he has dubbed "the Silver Sequel," it will mark second time after making the trek in August 1998. He swam a nearly 65-mile stretch from Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to Ludington, Michigan. The journey measured 50 miles, but ended up being 65 miles due to strong cross-currents, said Dreyer, who was 34 at the time.

Proceeds from Dreyer's fundraiser will benefit the Grand Haven and Western Lake Michigan chapters of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officers Association.

