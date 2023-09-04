EPA clears radioactive pollution at Benton Harbor Superfund site

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finished cleaning up radioactive pollution left behind by a former airplane parts storage facility at a Benton Harbor Superfund site, the agency announced.

The 17-acre property, known as the Aircraft Components Inc. Superfund site, was split into two units. They overlapped geographically and were distinguished by the nature of their contamination — the radiation operable unit was contaminated with radium-226, and the chemical operable unit is contaminated with industrial pollutants including heavy metals and volatile organic compounds.

The radiation operable unit has been removed from the Superfund program, the EPA said Aug. 16. The EPA is continuing groundwater treatment and monitoring for other industrial legacy pollutants, agency spokesperson Macy Pressley said in an email.

"The Aircraft Components site was originally listed as a Superfund site based on the radiation risk related to radium-226 and the deletion helps communicate that the radiation cleanup is complete, and that the radiological risk no longer exists onsite," Pressley said.

The Aircraft Components site was designated as a Superfund site in 1996. It is located next to the Paw Paw River on North Shore Drive in Benton Harbor.

The site has been fully redeveloped, Pressley said. It is home to the 14th hole of Harbor Shores Resort's Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and a craft brewery.

"This site already supports a thriving business community and will continue to as we proceed with the remaining cleanup," said EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore in a release. "EPA is proud to work with communities to help transform contaminated eyesores into flourishing commercial centers."

Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course General Manager Josh Doxtator said he is happy to see wildlife and kayakers return to the area. He estimated 10 acres of the 530-acre golf course is on the Aircraft Components site.

"It's been an ongoing work in progress," Doxtator said. "We're grateful that it's in this position now, that it's cleaned up. It's such a beautiful area, and it's a beautiful site on the golf course."

The Aircraft Components site hosted several manufacturing companies from the 1910s through the 1950s, primarily companies that did printing, metal furniture manufacturing, electroplating and painting, according to the EPA. There is contaminated fill on the property along the riverbank and the northern portion of the site.

Starting in 1972, a business called Aircraft Components Inc. started using the site to warehouse World War II-era aircraft parts that it acquired as surplus from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Those parts included luminescent aircraft gauges that were made with radioactive material. That material, radium-226, was released and dispersed throughout the buildings, the EPA said. Each gauge contained between 10-15 microcuries, which is 100 times what is allowed for a radio-luminescent timepiece that contains radium, the agency said.

The radioactivity was what drew the EPA's attention in 1996, Pressley said.

"Risks related to radiological hazards were limited to inside the buildings and soil," she said. "Immediate action was taken to secure the buildings, remove and dispose of radium-226 painting gauges and other remaining contents in the buildings, and decontaminate the foundations. During the initial investigations, the site was found to be contaminated with other non-radiologic contaminants from a former manufacturing facility that operated on the property."

The EPA demolished the buildings contaminated with radiation, removed contaminated materials and soils. The agency and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy surveyed the property to ensure they had cleaned up the radiation. Radium-226 did not contaminate groundwater.

To clean up the non-radiation contamination on site, the EPA excavated and disposed of metals and pesticide-contaminated soil and sediment. The agency injected a chemical compound into the contaminated area to allow contaminants to decompose.

The EPA still is treating groundwater for vinyl chloride and other solvents. The agency is monitoring the groundwater and soil twice a year. It monitors surface water once a year.

