Michigan seeking proposals for projects to help fend off invasive species

Michigan's Invasive Species Grant Program is seeking proposals for this year's funding cycle, with $3.6 million available for projects that could help mitigate intrusive species.

Applicants have until Nov. 1 to submit an application that outlines objectives, proposes ecological benefits, demonstrates diverse collaboration and shows strong community support. Awards are expected to be announced in March 2024.

Grant requests for general projects can range from a minimum of $25,000 to a maximum of $400,000. Cooperative invasive species management areas can request up to $70,000 for annual implementation of prevention, detection and control activities and up to $40,000 for specific outreach and/or survey and treatment projects.

Match projects do not qualify, officials said.

A webinar planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday will provide information about the grant, application process and priorities.

The program is a joint effort of the Michigan departments of Natural Resources; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Agriculture and Rural Development. It is part of a statewide initiative launched in 2014 to help prevent, detect and control invasive species in Michigan.

An invasive species is one that is not native and whose introduction causes harm, or is likely to cause harm, to Michigan's environment, economy or human health, according to a news release from the state.

"Invasive species threaten Michigan's aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, harming our environment, agricultural economy and natural resources," said Tim Boring, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. "The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program is an important tool in addressing these threats — both on the local level with cooperative invasive species management areas and on a statewide scale by supporting advances in prevention and control."

Michigan's invasive species watchlist also recently was updated to include two species and remove another, DNR officials said earlier this month.

Added to the watchlist are the mountain pine beetle, a deadly threat to pine trees, and water-primrose, a fast-spreading aquatic plant, due to threats they pose to native ecosystems and industry.

European frog-bit, originally listed in 2011, has been moved off the list of species of immediate concern and is now considered established in the state.

The mountain pine beetle has been characterized as the most aggressive, persistent and destructive bark beetle in the western U.S. and Canada. Hot, dry summers and mild winters have caused the beetle's population to grow and its range to expand, and it's moving closer to Michigan, according to the agency's website.

It attacks most species of pine, and could have widespread effects in the state, officials said.

"White and red pines are primary species in our forest ecosystems, and jack pine serves as critical habitat for the Kirtand's warbler," said Susie Iott, invasive species program specialist with Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in a release. "If mountain pine beetle were to become widely established in Michigan, it would cause severe losses across multiple industries, including timber products, plant nurseries and tourism."

Because the beetle can be transported on infested pine logs, firewood and other similar commodities, the department issued an exterior mountain pine beetle quarantine in 2020 to regulate the movement of all firewood and any pine products with bark attached from areas of the western U.S. and Canada.

Water-primrose (Ludwigia species) is a group of very similar non-native plants, L. grandifolia, L. peploides and L. hexapetala, that are invasive in wetland ecosystems. Water-primrose is quick to establish and spread in dense mats within wetlands and shoreline areas, outcompeting native species and making boating and water access difficult, according to the agency's website.

Three known populations, two in the greater Detroit area and one in Ottawa County, show the species can survive and thrive in Michigan's climate, according to the DNR. Once established, water-primrose can be very difficult to remove, so it's critical to find it early, officials said. "Water-primrose is not a regulated species in Michigan. Though not common in trade, it was likely introduced through the landscape or water garden pathway," said Bill Keiper, aquatic biologist with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, in a release. "Several Ludwigia species are common in trade but are not invasive and look much different than water-primrose."

In the last nine years, the state's Invasive Species Grant Program has awarded $32 million to 238 projects, resulting in management of invasive species including hemlock woolly adelgid insects, European frog-bit plants and mile-a-minute weed. More than 592,000 acres of land and water have been surveyed and 51,000 acres have been treated for invasive species, according to the agency's website.

The handbook and webinar registration information are available at Michigan.gov/MISGP.