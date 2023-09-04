Monroe County Sheriff's Office, dive team search for missing kayaker

A search was expected to resume Monday in Frenchtown Township for a missing kayaker witnesses say they saw struggling to stay afloat in the water Sunday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, its department and the Frenchtown Township Fire Department responded to a call at 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Grand Beach. Grand Beach is on Brest Bay in Lake Erie.

Witnesses reported seeing a kayaker in the water struggling to stay afloat. The person's identity is unknown.

“Upon arrival, first responders were unable to locate the missing person and it was further reported that they may have gone under the water approximately 400 yards off shore,” officials said in a statement.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded to the scene and conducted extensive underwater search, according to officials. The search was temporarily suspended at 11 p.m. Sunday and was expected to continue during daylight hours Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Monroe County Central Dispatch at (734) 243-7070.