4 dead, 1 injured in Monday crash on Lenawee Co. highway

Four people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash on a Lenawee County highway, Michigan State Police said.

A fifth person suffered life-threatening injuries, they also said. The crash is under investigation.

Troopers from the state police's Monroe Post were called at about 10:30 a.m. Monday to a location on Britton Highway at Milwaukee Road in Macon Township for a report of a crash involving two vehicles, officials said. Dispatchers received information from one of the vehicle's onboard accident notification systems, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a gray Ford F-250 pickup truck heading east on Milwaukee struck a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling south on Britton.

Troopers and medics arrived at the scene of the crash. They found the F-150 driver and two of his passengers dead. A third passenger in the truck was taken to a hospital where staff pronounced him dead.

Officials said the F-250 driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Michigan State Police at (734) 242-3500.

