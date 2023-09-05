Despite heat, traditional first day of school underway across Michigan

Novi — Just like the youngsters seated around him, Novi superintendent Ben Mainka was up before the sun on Tuesday to ride the yellow school bus to the first day of school at Novi Meadows.

"They were surprised to see me on the bus," said Mainka, donning a suit. "It was fun. I walked off the bus with them to meet their teachers and walked into their school for the first time. There were lots of hugs and smiles."

Students in grades five and six trickled into Novi Meadows for their 7:30 a.m. start time where they saw a state-of-the-art school building that is designed for collaboration and open learning, Mainka said.

"We have visible classrooms, collaboration pods. It's moving way from a teacher standing in front of the class talking to a row of students," Mainka said. "Students can learn in a variety of ways."

Across Michigan on Tuesday, the traditional first day of school got underway, with early morning bus rides, goodbyes to parents and students meeting new teachers.

Under Michigan law, all K-12 schools are required to start after Labor Day unless they request a waiver to start early, which many do.

But Tuesday's extreme heat, with high temperatures expected in the 90s, disrupted classes in two local districts.

Southfield Public Schools closed Tuesday due to increased heat. In a message Sunday on its Facebook page, the district said all buildings would be closed and all after-school activities would be canceled. Classes are set to resume on Wednesday.

Detroit Public Schools Community District, meanwhile, plans to dismiss students three hours early based on the school's individual dismissal time.

