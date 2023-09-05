Summer-like temps again for Metro Detroit on Tuesday

Summer is over, according to the calendar — but Tuesday's weather doesn't seem to show it, with highs near the 90s in Detroit.

But that doesn't mean fall is so far away, said Dave Kook, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Detroit office.

Tuesday's weather isn't such an anomaly. While Detroit only hit 90 degrees twice this summer, much of the season was spent in that "low- to mid-80s range," Kook said.

And warm weather after Labor Day isn't unheard of in Michigan. Record high temperatures for this week are mostly in the high 90s. Wednesday would have to beat out 95 degrees to claim a new record, which is unlikely given the forecasted chance of showers and high of 86. On Sept. 15, the record high is a clean 100 degrees.

But it's been a slightly cooler summer, based on preliminary numbers. The National Weather Service hasn't finished calculating the summer climate data quite yet, but some rough numbers Kook shared indicated the summer was in fact a degree or two cooler on average if counting both the daily high and low temperatures.

In June, the average temperature was 68.6, below the average 69.9. In July, we saw 73.7, below the usual 74.1. And in August, the area was a full two degrees below usual, coming in at 70.3 instead of the usual 72.3.

"Officially, we'll go down as cooler than normal," Kook said. "We were a bit cooler on both the highs and lows. But we also had a lengthy dry spell there, and when the soil is drier, you can have larger swings in the temperature. It allows for cooler temperatures at night, which can really affect the overall average."

Looking at the next few weeks, Kook said that forecasts showed the kind of transitions you expect as the weather starts to cool (and, eventually, stays there).

The next 14 days are expected to be below normal temperatures, fueled in part by the cold front that will bring storms in Wednesday. Three and four weeks out though, Kook said, the climate prediction indicates temperatures above normal.

"We're going to see a little more back and forth as we get into the transition to fall and eventually winter," he said.